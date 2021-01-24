Commendations to the health providers, law enforcement, military and helpers for such an orchestrated procedure for vaccines for COVID prevention at the Pitt County clinic on Friday. I was very impressed.
Bless your hearts, Democrats. Think how quickly Biden dumped all the things that Trump supported. When Biden is voted out in an honest election, his stuff can be dumped in the same manner. It looks like that the Democrats talk unity but are doing nothing to create or promote unity in our nation. In reality, they are doing just the opposite.
When you need 20,000 armed troops to protect the president-elect from the people, do you think he may not have been elected by the people?
It's amazing that all summer the left-wingers wanted to defund the police and military but it takes 25,000 military personnel to safeguard their inauguration. It's a real shame the way the National Guardsmen were treated.
BYH to Vidant/Pitt County saying besides an ID we must bring insurance info for the Covid-19 vaccine. Last I heard it is free, just like when I had the polio vaccine as a child. Really? Are you planning to bill or what? Answer this folks as no insurance is needed. SMDH
BYH to those who donate their stimulus checks to a worthy cause! Just where does this money come from? It comes, of course, from the taxpayer. They are giving you a smidgen back from the taxes you have paid and sending the rest to some foreign country for some idiotic project instead of to people here in this country that could really use it. Welcome to socialism!
The only misinformation in the DR appears in BYH. Take socialism's "failure" for example. Norway is a socialist success story. Having the same GDP per capita as the US, it enjoys universal health care, child care, elder care, tuition-free universities. An inconvenient truth.
He was not in office a day when he began to sell out the American worker to China and illegals. The Paris Accord is illegal since it is a treaty that was not approved by the Senate. The flood of illegals is not about compassion as they are portraying it. It is about cheap labor and keeping Democrats in power. If you voted for this then wake up and smell the coffee.
BMH: Who is going to take care of my pets when I along with my wife and children are sent to a reprogramming center? This is exactly what the liberal news media and certain elected representatives are advocating. They have the right to express this rhetoric, but any responsible news media has an obligation to point out the evil of such a program and the harm it could inflict on this or any country.
Everyone praises their newspaper delivery, sorry but I can't say the same. Several months ago I received three Sunday papers without the comic strips, followed by half a paper the next week, not to mention the days when I received two papers because of missed delivery and today once again no paper. How do you people expect to stay in business with this kind of service?
BYH to identification. One must have identification to get a COVID vaccine shot but no identification to vote. You go figure!
BYH to those working at the Convention Center to administer coronavirus shots. The most efficient and courteous crew of people you will find.
BOH. According to the DR Friday, on day one, President Biden began his war on COVID-19. His strategy: Testing, vaccinations, and mandatory mask-wearing. A true visionary. Why didn't Mr. Trump think of these things?
American poet, Amanda Gorman, good selection having her photo on the front page of Thursday's print paper! Very thankful for her part in the inauguration ceremony.
Bless our hearts, in the end, the country chose the fellow with a stutter rather than the bully.
Bless their heart, in four years he never did lock her up, but now she is about to watch him go on trial. Let that sink in
BYH, democracy survived the insurrection! Thank God the domestic terrorists did not win!
BYH Conservatives. When has a progressive movement ever been stopped by conservatives? When your great-grandchildren look back at you, what side of history do you want to be on?
My how the worm turns. Our 'ex' couldn't cheat and steal his way into keeping power, now he may wish he never ran in the first place. Pop the popcorn, his court cases will go on for years, and make the OJ trials look timid. Karma will not be denied, nor will justice. Live by the lawsuit, die by the court case. 'Bless his heart'.
Bless their heart, there are a lot of people that will never be able to get the trump stank off of them.
BMH and wish me luck, I'm writing a screenplay about a madman who became president, then schemed ways to stay in power, including inciting an insurrection, abusing his power by pressuring state AGs into overturning the will of the people. Then in an act of desperation (to make it fiction) he pardons every single federal prisoner including the violent ones and those on death row, to become his mercenary army. Any backers?
BOH. For the second time in 12 years, a Democrat president inherits a total disaster from a Republican to clean up. Let that sin in and take all the time you need to think about it.
Attention Sprint please straighten up your white poles with the Orange tops all around Greenville they are eyesores bless us
Bless their hearts, why are Republicans shoving for a vaccination for what they dismissed as a Democratic hoax?
Bless our hearts, we lose more Americans to the COVID virus each and every day than Japan has lost during the entire pandemic. Then again, Japan has no Republicans..
Bless your heart for all the hoopla regarding Vidant Health COVID vaccinations. I made an attempt to schedule a vaccination again this morning and got the same message I get every time I schedule into the MYCHART system. I have given up on getting on any schedule. I have been dumped by the Pitt County Health Department and am unable to access the Vidant system. Hope when I reach my 80th birthday I am vaccinated.
BYH to people that call themselves Christians and support conspiracy theories, lies and discrimination.
Bless our conservative hearts, if President Trump is able to brainwash over 74 million people, then he would be a valuable asset to the government and to private business. That's a lot of power for one man — or could it just be that desperate liberals can't believe there are that many conservatives? Hate to tell you, but we aren't going away.
BYH Fox News. Just watched some of your programming and was shocked by your advertising. It was all my Pillow and nutritional supplements for men. Pretty soon all you’re going to be is the "As Seen On TV" rack at Ollie's.