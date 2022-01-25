Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jason Jehorek, an expert on election integrity and an election audit activist, will discuss the status of the 2020 presidential election. RSVP to Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Smiles and Frowns auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The Princess Who Had No Name” from 5-7 p.m. today and Wednesday at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Building, 4354 Lee St. For audition instructions, visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Human trafficking documentary
“Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The documentary includes survivors of labor and sex trafficking and professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. It is appropriate for middle school students and older. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off of Greenville Boulevard, between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. today.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2766 S. Savannah Road, Belhaven, 2-6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.
Chocowinity First Baptist Church, 230 N.C. 33 West, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 31.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.