Economic forecast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Phillip Neuhart, director of market and economic research for First Citizens Bank will provide insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy in 2023. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. and the program will follow. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ by noon on Friday to register.
Scholarship gala
The 40th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Tickets are $150 per person. Call Mary Elliott at 328-1286 or email at elliottma18@ecu.edu.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Food services
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. The event is on the second and fourth Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event is on the second and fourth Saturday. Call 752-6154 for information.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide bags of food curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd, will hold a drive-through service to provide boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The event is on the second and fourth Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 1-5 p.m., Monday.
Katie Paul Building, No. 12, 5337 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1- 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Concert canceled
The ECU School of Music concert scheduled for Monday featuring faculty artists Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, has been canceled. Call 328-6851.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.