Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holocaust remembrance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature chamber music in remembrance of the Holocaust at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Emanuel Gruber, cello, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, as well as ECU School of Theatre and Dance faculty member Tracy Donohue, narrator. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 898 will host an open house at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call Li Bunger at 327-1952.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A matinee is 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday for its first exhibition of 2022. First Show features the works of Greg Barnes and Richard Oversmith, two award-winning North Carolina painters featuring works in oil, pastel and gouache. Visit cityartgreenville.com.
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium at East Carolina University. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Make-a-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, which will be matched by the Community Foundation of NC East. For tickets, visit ecuarts.com.
Arts Council meeting
The Farmville Community Arts Council will hold its 45th annual membership meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It is open to members and memberships are offered at the door. New and renewing members can participate immediately. Email fredwaustin@gmail.com for a link to participate online.
Music performance
The ECU School of Music will feature a musical performance by Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, John Kramar, baritone, Eric Stellrecht, piano at 7:30 p.m. Monday, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
Percussion ensemble
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance of the ECU Percussion Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall, Music Room B110. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show from Feb. 4-24. The annual exhibition, open to any artist, includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10, with a virtual auction for juried entries. It is a fundraiser for Emerge’s educational and outreach funds. A members-only preview event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3, followed by an opening reception for the public from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4. Visit emergegallery.com.
Wind, jazz ensembles
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance of the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.