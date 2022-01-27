Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holocaust remembrance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature chamber music in remembrance of the Holocaust at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 898 will host an open house at 6 p.m. today at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 327-1952.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
COPE meeting
There will be a meeting of the conservative education advocacy group, Coalition for Public Education (COPE) at noon on Saturday at McAllister’s Deli, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Information and an opportunity for discussion will be provided. The meeting is rescheduled from last week. Contact Diane Rufino (crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com).
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5. The event will bring various games inside and outside the museum for this popular event, which is free for museum members, $5 for individuals and $15 for families (three people or more). GMOarcade will be held from 7-10 p.m. The game-centered event will include an open bar and is open to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for others. Tickets are available at www.gmoa.org/shop/event-tickets.
10-Minute Play Contest
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host readings of winning selections from its 2021 10-Minute Play Contest at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Out of more than 250 entries received, eight plays have been selected for the readers’ theater style presentation. Audience members will vote for their favorite. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com or at the door.
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, will host a bed-turning on Feb. 6. A bed-turning is a fun social event for guests to share their quilt and its history. Call 412-7764 for more information and to let the museum know you would like to participate. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is always free.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. This month couples will talk about their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group piece of the meeting will follow the presentation. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to join. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 St. Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University’s Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking residents to share stories about how the pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives.Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions can be shared in any format at bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.