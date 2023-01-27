Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Froggs Friendraiser
The Friends of Greenville Greenways will hold their annual Friendraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include chili and and cornbread and music by Nu Clear Twins. It free to attend and member get their first drink on Froggs.
Volunteer expo
The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30 plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org for more information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on "Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina's Public and Private Gardens" at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Food distributions
- St. Peter's Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call (252) 325-4162.
- The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252-752-6154.
Valentine cards
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host Valentines Day card decorating from 8-1 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 4 for children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville. A craft table will be set up at the market or participants can bring cards from home. Approximately 80 children with their siblings and parents are at the house currently. The cards will be hand delivered to the house the week of Feb. 13. Valentines for Pitt County Meals on Wheels recipients will be delivered during the week of Feb. 6. Turn in all cards by 1 p.m. Feb. 4 or visit the craft table. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. for information, paper.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours membership networking event 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom, 120 W. Fifth St. Visit a chamber member business and network with other business leaders out of the office and off the clock while enjoying great food and beverages. Register at greenvillenc.org/events. Contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at (252) 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.catholiccharitiesraleigh.org for more information.