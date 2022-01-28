Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. today featuring the works of Greg Barnes and Richard Oversmith, two award-winning North Carolina painters. Visit cityartgreenville.com.
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium at East Carolina University. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Make-a-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, which will be matched by the Community Foundation of NC East. For tickets, visit ecuarts.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Tea Party meeting
There will be a meeting of the Eastern NC Tea Party at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Kelly Mann from the John Locke Foundation will talk about parental rights and concerns relating to public education in North Carolina. Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@reagan.com.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Business after Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Holiday Inn Greenville, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Chamber members can make new business contacts and enjoy food and beverages. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/february-business-after-hours-holiday-inn-greenville/.
Winterfest
Greenville Recreation and Parks has rescheduled its Winterfest at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive, to Feb. 4-6. Activities will include ice skating, fire pits, s’more roasting, hot chocolate sipping, music, snow and more. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. Online registration closed. Onsite registration is $20 and $25. A beer and wine garden will be available on Friday and Saturday.
Wind, jazz ensembles
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a performance of the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.
Tai Chi for arthritis
Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention will be held at 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Feb. 4 at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Sharon Harrison and Emmanuell Quenum are instructors. Classes are free. Participants must be 60 and older. Call 747-5434 or email sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Run, Plunge or Splash
Greenville Recreation and Parks will now host the first Run, Plunge or Splash event at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive. The event consists of a 5K run and polar bear plunge. Costs range from $15 to $30 with proceeds supporting the Special Olympics. Participants get a T-shirt, a s’mores kit and hot chocolate. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov or webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Voyages
Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.