Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COPE meeting
There will be a meeting of the conservative education advocacy group, Coalition for Public Education (COPE) at noon today at McAllister’s Deli, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium at East Carolina University. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Make-a-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, which will be matched by the Community Foundation of NC East. For tickets, visit ecuarts.com.
Arts Council meeting
The Farmville Community Arts Council will hold its 45th Annual Membership Meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It is open to members and memberships are offered at the door. New and renewing members can participate immediately. Email fredwaustin@gmail.com for a link to participate online.
Music performance
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance by Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, John Kramar, baritone, and Eric Stellrecht, piano at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-4581.
Community Conversation
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County will host a Community Conversation event at 6:30 p.m. Monday at South Central High School. The event, part of series, is intended for parents in the South Central attendance area, which includes A.G. Cox Middle School and Ridgewood, Creekside and W.H. Robinson elementary schools. Masks are required. Visit ppspittcounty.org.
Tea Party meeting
There will be a meeting of the Eastern NC Tea Party at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkers BBQ, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Kelly Mann from the John Locke Foundation will discuss public education. Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@reagan.com.
Farmville fire meeting
The Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Farmville Fire Department, 3713 N. Main St. The organization will conduct business and officers for 2022 will be elected. The meeting is open to anyone who lives in Farmville Fire Department district. Gail Joyner is the secretary-treasurer.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Chocolate sculpting class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2. Cost is $10.
Beginner sewing class, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, Feb. 2-23. Cost is $40.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. Cost is $5.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Probate: What is it and How to Navigate the Process, 3-4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Caregiver Coffee, “How to Start the Conversation Game,” 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Virtual Dementia Tour, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Call to schedule a 20-minute tour.
“Connecting With Balance Workshop,” presented by the Pilobolus Dancers, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Seating is limited.
“Springtime in Charleston” trip reservation are ongoing. The three-day/two-night package includes a tour of Charleston, a dinner cruise, Magnolia Plantation and more. Dates are April 5-7. This trip starts at $459 per person/double occupancy.