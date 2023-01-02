majorwheeler

Teresa Surratt of Greenville shared this image she snapped o New Year's Day. "The warmer weather has tricked my 'Major Wheeler' honeysuckle into blooming. It is usually a springtime treat for the arriving hummingbirds."

