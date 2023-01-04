Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours networking event for members from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101 ext. 2223.
‘Wizard of Oz’ auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” Thursday and Friday at 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Auditions for ages 12 and younger will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by auditions for teens and adults from 6:30-9 p.m. Prepare a short section of a song. Accompaniment is not provided but will be allowed. The audition will include a reading and a short, choreographed routine. Performances are scheduled for March 2-5. For more information, contact Natasha Smith at natasha@farmville-arts.org.
ArtWalk
Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at participating galleries. Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host opening receptions for “Shared Pasts, Divergent Futures,” an invitational metals design and jewelry exhibition, and “Grounded: Miracles and Memories” by Noelle Gunn, an installation for papers, fabric and found objects. Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. will offer free entry to the exhibit “Scott Avett: After the Fact.” Visit emergegallery.com or gmoa.org.
Cypress Club
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Shawn Taylor of the N.C. Division of Air Quality and Betsey Huddleston, Washington regional supervisor, and a second regional representative involved in the permitting process will explain the process followed by DAQ for considering air-quality permits. The meeting is open to the public. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group to join by Zoom and for more information.
Newcomers club
The January meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Jan. 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. The cost will be $20 payable at the door. Reservations should be made on or before Sunday online at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month.
MLK breakfast
Pitt Community College will host its 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the Goess Student Center. The theme for the event will be “Amplify! Empowering Voices Through Advocacy.” Guest speaker will be Greg Hedgepeth, director of marketing and communication for North Carolina State University’s graduate school, and president and CEO of Substantial Media. Tickets are $15; a virtual participation option is available for $10. Proceeds support the annual Multicultural Activities Committee scholarship. Contact Jasmin Spain at 493-7769 or Regina Garcia at 493-7568.