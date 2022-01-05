Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be having a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. today. Call 975-6944 for information.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Food is provided the second and fourth Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The drive-up pantry is held on the second and fourth Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society will open the Winterville Museum, 2543 Church St., from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10, 24, 31.
Beginner acrylic painting with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering seminar, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Cypress Group meeting
Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will offer a program at 7 p.m. on Monday featuring Andy Wood, director of the Coastal Plain Conservation Group of Hamstead. CPCG focuses attention on imperiled species and habitats that otherwise slip through conservation gaps. Its goal is to give communities effective tools for environmental stewardship. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the Zoom meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The pantry is held the second and fourth Tuesday and provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373.