Food distributions
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
- The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
- The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through service with boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The service is held the first and third Tuesday. Call 714-7373.
Friday Night Hoops
Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Friday Night Hoops for players 18 and up from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6 to April 1 at the Sports Connection, 1701 14th St. Staff will divide teams at random upon arrival and sing-in for half-court pick-up style play. Games are 15 minutes in duration with a running clock. The fee is $20 for residents and $30 for others. Register at greenvillenc.gov or in person. Call 329-4699 or email cmcfarland@greenville.gov.
Cypress Club
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Shawn Taylor of the N.C. Division of Air Quality and Betsey Huddleston, Washington regional supervisor, and a second regional representative involved in the permitting process will explain the process followed by DAQ for considering air-quality permits. The meeting is open to the public. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group to join by Zoom and for more information.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1140 Charles St. Josh Sweeley of Edward Jones will present a program on cyber security. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the program and learn about the goals of the Golden K Kiwanis. For further information call 367-8310.
Greenville Jaycees
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pitt Street Brewing, 630 S. Pitt St. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday.
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. Jan. 12-13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production runs from March 1 for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Maury Fire Rescue
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North, Snow Hill.
Birdwatching trip
River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
Membership Celebration
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration & Networking Event from 5:30-9 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event will highlight the past year’s accomplishments, share a vision for the year ahead and recognize outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.