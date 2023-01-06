Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ArtWalk
Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. today at participating galleries. For this week’s walk, Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host opening receptions for “Shared Pasts, Divergent Futures,” an invitational metals design and jewelry exhibition, and “Grounded: Miracles and Memories” by Noelle Gunn, an installation for papers, fabric and found objects. Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. will offer free entry to the exhibit “Scott Avett: After the Fact.” Visit emergegallery.com or gmoa.org.
Friday Night Hoops
Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Friday Night Hoops for players 18 and up from 6-9 p.m. through April 1 at the Sports Connection, 1701 14th St. Staff will divide teams at random upon arrival and sing-in for half-court pick-up style play. Games are 15 minutes in duration with a running clock. The fee is $20 for residents and $30 for others. Register at greenvillenc.gov or in person. Call 329-4699 or email cmcfarland@greenville.gov.
PCC MLK day
Pitt Community College will host the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Goess Student Center. The theme for the event will be “AMPLIFY! Empowering Voices Through Advocacy.” Guest speaker will be Greg Hedgepeth, director of marketing and communication for North Carolina State University’s graduate school, and president and CEO of Substantial Media. Tickets are $15; a virtual participation option is available for $10. Proceeds support the annual Multicultural Activities Committee scholarship. Contact Jasmin Spain at 493-7769 or Regina Garcia at 493-7568.
MLK Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the MLK Public Service Awards. Special music by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16, in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. It is free and open to the public. This may be a standing-room-only event. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
MLK celebration
Young Women of Promise in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners will sponsor its 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, at Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave. The event will feature community service awards and mini-grant announcements. For additional information call Theresa Williams at 367-8292, email ywopromise@gmail.com or visit www.youngwomenofpromise.org.
Day of Service
River Park North will host its annual MLK day of service from 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 16. Projects include removing debris, trash and trail upkeep. Volunteers who work an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Bring work gloves, water and long pants. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.org.