Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest. The contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the 2020-21 topic of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” which is the topic for the 2020-21 School Year. The contest is is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020; who are educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age. The local winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 1. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.