BYH to the one-sided news reporters. When BLM marched, burnt and killed, it was a protest encouraged by Biden and Harris. Now Americans who marched and protested the wrong of our voter rights being stolen by the Democrats are called thugs and mobs. How fake is our news on TV, and in our newspapers? I am proud of those who charged the Senate and House chambers. God bless these brave citizens of our great country.
BYH Greg Murphy. You condemn the violence at the Capitol, but you and others who called into question the Electoral College certification process fueled it. You need to take responsibility for your words and actions.
BYH to the peaceful Democrats. They say they want to have a peaceful transition but are taunting President Trump by wanting his removal less than two weeks left in his presidency. What a joke they are.
No bless your heart to the President who continues to mislead his supporters.
Bless his heart, Trump told the Proud Boys last year to stand by and law enforcement to stand down' to the insurrectionists. This year is even weirder.
No bless your heart to anyone who has supported Donald Trump — a leader who has fed the fears and anxieties of Americans and stirred up hate and violence. For those of you that have said you don’t care about the character of Trump, just his policies, this is the sad, terrifying result.
It's amazing. All of a sudden many Congresspeople and Cabinet members are running scared like animals trying to get away from a forest fire. They have lost all spine they ever had and are trying to save their own backside. Bless our nation.
Mr. Murphy was advised by some of his constituents to join the coup. Some advised against it. We now see the consequences of his choice.
Bless our heart, what this country needs is a giant cult deprogrammer.
BYH, Trump's cult base is running around carrying assault weapons, stocking up on ammunition, threatening a civil war, begging for a military coup and Martial law, and members of Congress are engaging in sedition because they cannot accept the results of an election they overwhelmingly lost, but they say the left is radicalized?
Raise your hand if you think the election was rigged, then slap your stupid face with it. You obviously don't have the sense God gave a rock.
Bless his heart, Trump said if we elect Democrats, we will turn into Venezuela; then he turns around with his phone call to strong-arm the Georgia secretary of state into overturning the vote count, acting like a mob boss, or some sort of dictator from El Salvador or Guatemala.
BYH, Trump has come to destroy, things make more sense once you realize that.
Definitely no BYH here, the headline just read, "GOP Rep. Gohmert says violence is only recourse after election lawsuit dismissal." Aren't there still laws against incitement to violence? Lock him up!
A bless your heart to Board of Education member Forrest for being so ignorant in the midst of a pandemic. You have put the people you are supposed to represent directly in harm's way. "Disappointment," as you so repeatedly stated, does not even begin to scratch the surface. Disregard would be more appropriate.
No BYH to the Pitt County Board of Education. One board member acted like a child throwing a tantrum by pounding his hand on the table because he was disappointed a motion was made and required a vote. It is not about the Board of Education. It is about the safety of students AND staff. Total disregard and disrespect for school staff. What an embarrassment.
To Greg Murphy. BYH to your belief about the electoral college certification of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Who cares about what you think other than Donald Trump. I am sure you believe Santa Claus is white and so is Jesus Christ, just look at the photos. Your white privilege grants you particular rights above other races in the United States and in Greenville, not the Constitution.
BYH to North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District. Greg Murphy pledged to follow the directives of Mark Meadows and the Freedom Caucus, and apparently, that's one promise he's keeping— regardless of constituent concerns, the Constitution, or common sense.
A question for Rep. Murphy and other Republicans of his ilk: Do you still believe in American democracy or is "owning the libs" your new raison d'etre. Republicans used to be about freedom and prosperity but now all they care about is declaring Trump the winner of an election he lost. What did Trump put in your Kool-Aid? Bless their misguided hearts.
What a travesty to have politicians stand up and object to election results because they did not like the outcome, and one is Greg Murphy. What has North Carolina done to deserve this kind of ignorance?
Surprise, Surprise! Greg Murphy still cannot accept the will of the people and realize that the God he worships lost the election. Why don't you pack your bags and follow him to Florida? The people in your district will be glad to pack the moving van.
BYH Rep. Murphy, before taking the oath of office, you did not poll your website constituents whether to vow loyalty to the United States Constitution or to Trump and MAGA voters. Do you still have doubts about where your loyalty should lie?
Dear bank: I need you to find another 11,780 in my bank account. Your people counted wrong; you know it, I know it, the American people know it. Bless your heart.
I guess the new norm is if you don't get your way to make up lies and conspiracy theories and pass it off as the truth. A sad state for our country.
Bless their hearts, only a few more days until the Republicans start worrying about the deficit again.
I do BTH of Greg Murphy. What have we elected? Obviously, he does not support the majority of the people. I’m sure there’s another way to contest the election than the way he is going. Does he have a spine to stand for democracy or is he a lemming?
Bless our hearts the only thing Murphy et al are promoting is treason.
BYH. Read Article 2 Section 1 paragraph 2&3 and judge for yourself who is responsible for the Electoral College votes. The individual states or Congress?
Our newly elected representative, Dr. Greg Murphy, voted to block the certification of the Electoral College vote by the U.S. Congress. This is a move to overturn the legitimate will of the people. He needs to be removed from office!
In hindsight, I now realize that Nancy Pelosi was absolutely right. Trump should have been removed by means of the 25th Amendment. It is extremely apparent that he is unstable and will create further turmoil if allowed to do so.
Donald Trump loved the violence and chaos erupting at the U.S. Capitol. He is obviously guilty of inciting this action. Complicit are those legislators (including our own representative Murphy) who supported this sociopathic president.
BYH, isn't it amazing that only swing states that went Biden had widespread fraud, but swing states that went Trump didn't.
Hey, Dr. Greg, bless you. The U.S. representatives from these states, did you vote to not let them be seated in Congress?
Greg Murphy, you and other elected representatives who continued to support Trump’s delusions and lies are contributors to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. You can condemn it to sound good but you flamed it with your support and encouragement of the false information. Your actions and words show your power hunger.
No BYH Greg Murphy. You are as responsible as Trump for the attack on the Capitol building. By attempting to appease this fascist in order to woo his supporters is below reprehensible.
BOH! I can't believe what I saw on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. Domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol building and tussled with law enforcement. How is this making America great? We've become an embarrassment with all the world to see. This isn't law and order. Trump's lies about election fraud have created this breach of our democracy. These domestic terrorists will not stop Joe Biden from being our next president. I pray for us all.
BYH to the media and all the crooked politicians who believe that Biden won this presidency fair and square! I didn’t know that dead people can still vote and paper ballots can be put through the machines two, three and four times! I guess when you can rig a voting machine they call that fair! You want to know why Republicans are angry? Because Democrats control this country and NOTHING they do is wrong! Hypocrisy!
Now is the time when the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot, having never read the Constitution or having read it, not understanding it, resort to waving flags, acting tough, and vandalizing, never realizing that our greatness derives from the rule of law, not of man, not of tribe, not of whim.
BYH Greg Murphy, can you please share a picture of you wearing a gas mask and sheltering inside the Capitol? This is what a Banana Republic looks like, what you and your ilk have helped create.
BTH of voters. They have spoken. It's time for politicians to listen and support the outcome whether you agree or disagree with the results.
BYH Greg Murphy! I hope you are proud of the disgusting display of pure anarchy that went on at the capitol! All because you are too cowardly to tell the truth and people are believing the election was stolen. Pathetic! A fitting end to the past four years of utter lawlessness! What a tragedy!
As I watch anti-American rioters, willingly misled by a criminal president, storm the United States capitol building, I cannot help but wonder what is worse: what lives under the rock or what intentionally kicks it over to find out. The GOP should be ashamed. Murphy, Tillis, Burr should be ashamed. This is what enabling an autocrat produces. This "greatness" is sad absurdity. We are called to be better. By God and our fellow man.
Dr. Greg Murphy, I voted for you in the last election. You have lost my vote in any future election for your ludicrous stance on opposing the electoral vote. Sen. Tillis, thank you. As I watch TV this afternoon, I am appalled at the riots and storming of the Capitol. What an embarrassment! This is worse than a third world country. Welcome, President Biden!
Back in November, I reluctantly voted for Rep. Murphy, as I had concerns about his blind support of President Trump, but felt he would represent the needs of our part of the country well. My concerns have, unfortunately, been realized. He has brought Murphy’s Law to Washington and proven the validity of the Peter Principle.
BOH. So tired of hearing about Dr. Greg Murphy. Everyone needs to accept the fact that he is no longer a doctor. He's a politician. Nothing he does should surprise you.