Today
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. To volunteer or for more information call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
AARP meeting
The Greenville chapter of AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call 717-3611.
Free aerobics
A free aerobics exercise class is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Monday at the Alice F. Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. The class is sponsored by Healthy Lives Healthy Choices, a grant supported program focusing on prevention and management of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The program is funded by Vidant Health’s Community Benefit Grants Program. Contact 702-8167 or 327-7964.
Tea Party
The ENC Tea Party will meet at The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant, 136 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, at 6 p.m. Buddy Bengal, a resident of New Bern who is running for lieutenant governor, will discuss Voter ID developments. Karen Kozel, who is running for the state Senate in District 5, will speak about the current state of education. The meeting is open to the public.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. at 131 Oakmont Drive. The Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District will be the topic of discussion. District board staff will give a presentation about what the organization does and how its work enhances and protects natural resources. Cypress Group meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Cindy Elmore at 258-3329.
Coming Up
Musical performance
The ECU School of Music will present Amphion’s Echo, 17th- and 18th-century music for trumpet, voice and string, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature Thomas Huener, baroque trumpet; Jon Ward Shaw, soprano; and John B. O’Brien, harpsichord. Free. Call 328-6851.
Earrings class
A class to learn how to make one’s own earrings will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717 to register.
Free screening
A free foot and ankle screening will be offered by Family Foot and Ankle Physicians from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 75201717 for more information.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will meet for lunch at noon Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Guest speakers will be Suzanne Creech and Lauren White, candidates for Pitt County Commissioner, District 6; Karen Kozel, candidate for N.C. Senate, District 5; and Michelle Nix and Sandy Smith, candidates for U.S. Congress, District 1. A social time will be held at 11:30 a.m. The meal will be catered by G.K. Cafe. Price is $17 inclusive. RSVP to Beth Capillary at 531-0788 or bethcapillary@yahoo.com by Tuesday.
Android class
An Android cell phone class will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717 to register.