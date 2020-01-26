Jan. 26 Community News

Today
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern N.C. Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory St. The meeting topic will be on language and communication disorders in older adults. The speaker will be Hana Kim, M.A., with the ECU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. New members are welcome to join at any time. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224 for more information.
Book sale
The Friends of the Brown Library is hosting its annual book at noon-3 p.m. on at the Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden St.
Coming up
Walk-in flu immunizations
The Pitt County Health Department offers walk-in flu immunizations for children and adults from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and by appointment on Fridays. They are available at no cost for children in the Vaccines for Children program. Cost for all others is $32. The agency honors Medicare Part B, Medicaid, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and MedCost. Pneumonia immunizations are also available. Call 902-2449.
Restoring the Hoop
Restoring the Hoop, a nonprofit organization that helps Native American people in poverty is holding its annual Coat & Blanket Drive through the end of January. The organization is accepting donations of new and gently used coats and blankets as well a monetary donations to manage the cost of shipping. Donated items will help elders and children in South Dakota manage through the very cold months. Visit Restoring the Hoop on Facebook for more details, including a list of drop-off locations.
Humane Society closed
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, will be closed to the public until Thursday due to facility maintenance and staff training. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Guest performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature guest artist: Robyn Dixon Costa, oboe, faculty member of the Penn State University College of Arts and Architecture and principal English hornist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Call 328-6851.
Read aloud day
World Read-Aloud Day will be held at two locations on Saturday. Programs will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., and at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St. Guest readers including Mayor P.J. Connelly, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson will participate.
Road to resources
The next Road to Resources program will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. The topic is Medications: Keeping Them Safe & Effective. Seating is limited; call 752-1717.
Suicide intervention training
The Interfaith Clergy will sponsor suicide intervention training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 at the REAL Crisis Center, 155 N. Market St., Suite 225, Washington. The crisis center will present Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). Lunch provided. Attendance required both days to receive a certificate. Registration is due by Feb. 10. Tickets available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/88734371895. Seating limited. Contact Dr. Rodney Coles at 717-9600.
Foster families needed
The Methodist Home for Children is recruiting therapeutic foster families for children age 10 and older. The agency provides on-call support, free training and compensation. For more information, call 919-810-1623 or visit www.mhfc.org.
Make-a-wish
Volunteers are needed for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina. Volunteers visit the family and help determine the wish of the child with a life-threatening medical condition while explaining wish procedures. For more information, contact Lisa at 919-821-7111 or lbrinkerhoff@eastncwish.org.