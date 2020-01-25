Jan. 25 community news

Today
Food distribution
The Armor of God Christian Church, 2648 Mill St., Winterville, will host a food distribution from 8-10 a.m. Call 689-6590.
Veterans host bingo
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 7032 host bingo games every Saturday at the post headquarters, 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. Call 758-3251 for information between 10 a.m. and noon daily.
Book Sale
The Friends of the Brown Library annual book sale continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. at the Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden St., Washington.
Coming up
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern N.C. Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory St. The topic will be on language and communication disorders in older adults. The speaker will be Hana Kim, with the ECU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. New members are welcome to join at any time. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224 for more information.
Stained glass class
A Beginner Stained Glass class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-March 9 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to register.
Food giveaway
Project Anna will have a big food giveaway for families on Monday at 120 S. Skinner St. Intake 8-9:30 a.m. to drop off a large, sturdy box or container. Wear purple for a free gift. Call or text 717-7211.
Real Men Talk
Real Men Talk will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. Dinner will be served between 6-6:15 p.m. Real Men Talk mentors men who have been incarcerated and teaches them how to be successful and productive. For more information call Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600. Sign up at www.clergy2014.org.
Kindergarten 101
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County will host a Kindergarten 101 workshop at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. This workshop will give parents an opportunity to meet several key folks from Pitt County Schools, such as the superintendent, the director of K-5 education, the director of enrollment, a school nurse and a local pediatrician, who will share their insights about preparing for kindergarten. Participants will learn about forms to fill out, important dates, and open enrollment options. There also will be opportunities to ask lots of questions and to sign up for school tours. Visit https://ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-set-for-january-28-930-am-st-james-united-methodist-church/ for more information.
Unnatural resources fair
The 28th annual Eastern North Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held Feb. 7-9 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. This free event showcases creations made from normally discarded materials. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 and noon-4 p.m. on Feb. 9. Visit unnaturalresources.org or contact Jackie Ponder at jponder@unnaturalresources.org or 355-1039.
Valentine crafts
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host a Valentine Craft Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8. Children will have a chance to make Valentine’s Day cards and crafts while parents shop at the market. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market or follow the market on Facebook.
Chinese New Year
The 2020 Chinese New Year celebration is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Feb 9 at Fletcher Recital Hall, East Carolina University. The free event includes a 4-6 p.m. stage show featuring performances of traditional songs, dances, and cooking by members of the Chinese communities in Greenville, New Bern and surrounding areas.