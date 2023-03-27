Party with a Purpose
Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The Greenville Jaycees' annual Party With A Purpose will feature live music and fun downtown on Saturday while collecting prom attire and raising money to help combat human trafficking.

The benefit for NC StopHuman Trafficking begins at 7 p.m. at 5th Street Hardware & Taproom, 102 W. Fifth St., and is a dress-up, prom style party that will feature The Corey Stuart Experience, the organization said in a Monday.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.