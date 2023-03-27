The Greenville Jaycees' annual Party With A Purpose will feature live music and fun downtown on Saturday while collecting prom attire and raising money to help combat human trafficking.
The benefit for NC StopHuman Trafficking begins at 7 p.m. at 5th Street Hardware & Taproom, 102 W. Fifth St., and is a dress-up, prom style party that will feature The Corey Stuart Experience, the organization said in a Monday.
“This event is designed to do three things,” said Party With A Purpose Co-Chair Jess Jenkins. “First of all, we want to support the work to eradicate human trafficking right here in our community. It’s an issue, and we really need to address it by showing that the community supports the organizations that are doing something about it."
The prevalence of human trafficking in the local community inspired the Jaycees to do what they can to support NC StopHuman Trafficking, which provides community outreach and training and works with law enforcement, human services, lawmakers and policy-makers on the issue.
Second, the event will feature the added bonus of collecting formal attire donations to give to local high school students who want to attend prom but do not have the means to purchase prom outfits.
"There are a lot of high school students who want to go to prom this season, but are held back because they don’t have the money to buy the attire," Jenkins said. "That is a simple fix. We can give teenagers wonderful memories that they hold on to for the rest of their lives through simply providing them with the clothes they need to go.
"Finally, and most certainly not least, we want to show our community a good time, and the atmosphere at 5th Street Hardware paired with the phenomenal music of The Corey Stuart Experience, will not disappoint.”
The Greenville Jaycees is the local chapter of the JCI, an international organization of young professionals that provides development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The Greenville Jaycees focuses heavily on supporting local nonprofits in Greenville and Pitt County through fundraising events and other support programming. To learn more visit www.greenville-jaycees.com.