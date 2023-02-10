ECU football coach Ruffin McNeill, right, greets Jeff Charles during a 2014 Pirate Club event in Washington, N.C. Left: A bobble head of Charles is available for purchase at ECU’s University Book Exchange, with profits going to mistletoe cancer research.
Jeff Charles, voice of the Pirates, revisits the fan mail delivered to him during his fight against stage four colon cancer and metastatic lung cancer. Today, he is raising money to help cancer patients by selling Jeff Charles bobble head dolls at U.B.E. of Greenville.
“Voice of the Pirates” Jeff Charles works on his pre-game show before the East Carolina football game gainst Towson held at Dowdy-Ficklen on Septemner 5, 2015.
File photo/The Daily Reflector
Jeff Charles speaks before the Ride for Voice Group takes off Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Longtime East Carolina Pirates broadcaster Jeff Charles died unexpectedly Friday in New Orleans while accompanying the men’s basketball team for a game against the Green Wave, the university announced.
The announcement came about 9 p.m. Friday along with news that the men’s basketball game against Tulane on Saturday will not be played as scheduled.
"East Carolina University and ECU Athletics extend its condolences to the Charles family and to the Greenville community," the announcement said.
Rescheduling information for the game is yet to be determined.
Charles, 70, known as the voice of the Pirates, has been the Pirates broadcaster for 30-plus years, ECU said in a news release. He called some of ECU’s most memorable games on the gridiron and hardwood, including 15 bowls and over 1,000 basketball contests.
He began his radio career at East Carolina in 1988 after serving in the same capacity at Virginia Tech, Illinois, and Furman.
Charles earned North Carolina Sportscaster-of-the-Year honors from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2000 and 2014, and most recently, was recognized as an honorary alumnus by ECU in the fall of 2015.
Charles also worked as sports director at WSB in Atlanta, where he was the night-time host of a sports talk show heard in 38 states and Canada on the 50,000-watt clear channel station, ECU's announcement said.
A Piqua, Ohio native, Charles is a graduate of the Career Academy of Broadcasting School of Columbus, Ohio, and received a degree in speech communications from Goshen (Ind.) College in 1975.
Charles battled colon cancer in 2012-13 and became an advocate and fundraiser, leading an annual motorcycle ride and participating in other community efforts.