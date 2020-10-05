Former second lady Jill Biden will visit Greenville today to campaign for her husband's presidential bid during a stop at Pitt Community College, the campaign announced Monday.
Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee form Vice President Joe Biden, will encourage people at the rally to make a plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election, especially as in-person early voting begins on Oct. 15. The rally was expected to begin about noon.
Details were still developing late Monday and a location at the college had not been announced. The stop is the first of several Biden visits in North Carolina through the day.