America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, an average well above the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding workers for open jobs, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday.
The news came as N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation to end federal benefits before a program to ease unemployment related to the pandemic expires nationwide. The Democrat’s action counters trends by Republican governors to turn down the supplemental payments.
Cooper said he blocked the measure originating from the GOP-controlled legislature because rejecting these federal funds now hurts the state.
“Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits,” Cooper said in a statement. “The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country. Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent.”
Cooper said he supports efforts to make more quality child care available and give businesses funds for hiring bonuses and the bill fell short on both of those. All Senate Democrats and all but three House Democrats voted against the measure. That signals enough support for Cooper to ensure his veto would be upheld.
The legislation would have done away with the $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit for at least 200,000 displaced workers in the state. That’s on top of their other state or federal aid. A $100-a-week additional payment for self-employed workers also would end if the bill became law.
Local numbers
Some employers in Pitt County and elsewhere have blamed the additional benefits for creating labor shortages. Some local restaurants have struggled to fully staff their operations.
State employment figures released this week show Pitt County has dropped from an unemployment rate of 11.3 percent in May 2020 — nearly 11-year high in seasonally unadjusted figures — to 4.5 percent in May of this year.
The rate peaked 11.5 in June 2009 during the Great Recession and had dropped to as low as 3.4 percent locally in December 2019, according to data from U.S. Federal Reserve Economic Data.
N.C. Department of Commerce Data released on Wednesday shows employment locally has improved steadily since a year ago, although it climbed a tenth of a percent from April to May in seasonally unadjusted figures.
The Commerce Department reported that Pitt County’s labor force sat at 89,997 last month with 85,903 employed and 4,094 not employed.
Statewide in May the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from April’s revised rate, the commerce report said. The rate decreased 8.7 percentage points from a year ago.
The number of people employed decreased 4,550 over the month to 4,757,351 and increased 605,656 over the year, the commerce department reported. The number of people unemployed decreased 11,691 over the month to 239,523 and decreased 407,991 over the year.
Friday’s report from the Labor Department was the latest evidence that the reopening of the economy is propelling a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the Associated Press reported. Restaurant traffic across the country is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and more people are shopping, traveling and attending sports and entertainment events. The number of people flying each day has regained about 80% of its pre-COVID-19 levels. And Americans’ confidence in the economic outlook has nearly fully recovered.
The report also suggested that American workers are enjoying an upper hand in the job market as companies, desperate to staff up in a surging economy, dangle higher wages. In June, average hourly pay rose a solid 3.6% compared with a year ago — faster than the pre-pandemic annual pace. In addition, a rising proportion of newly hired workers are gaining full-time work, as the number of part-time workers who would prefer full-time jobs tumbled — a healthy sign.
“That underscores the growing bargaining power of labor,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, a tax advisory firm. “There’s increasing confidence that they’re going to get better jobs at better wages as the U.S. economy expands.”
Markets climb
Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed the report showing the job market was even stronger last month than expected.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index also notched its second weekly gain in a row. The Nasdaq also set a record, getting a boost from technology stocks, which led the broad market rally. The only laggards were energy stocks and banks, which fell as Treasury yields headed lower.
Indexes climbed as soon as trading opened, after a U.S. government report said employers hired 850,000 more workers than they cut last month. It was a healthier reading than the 700,000 economists expected and an acceleration following a couple months of disappointing growth.
Economists took the report as a sign that workers will indeed come back into the labor force as more people get vaccinated and the pandemic eases. Perhaps more importantly for markets, some said the numbers likely mean the Federal Reserve can stay on the course it’s set, keeping interest rates low for a while longer to support the economy.
“The wage inflation number didn’t pick up to the degree some people were anticipating, so that’s probably a little bit reassuring to the market as well,” said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at investment advisory firm 6 Meridien.
The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points to 4,352.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 152.82 points, or 0.4%, to 34,786.35. The Nasdaq composite added 116.95 points, or 0.8%, to 14,639.33.
Friday’s report showed that the national unemployment rate rose from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June — state figures always lag a month behind. Despite the job market’s steady gains, unemployment remains well above the 3.5% rate that prevailed before the pandemic struck, and the economy remains 6.8 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.
With competition for workers intensifying, especially at restaurants and tourist and entertainment venues, some employers are also offering signing and retention bonuses and more flexible hours. The proportion of job advertisements that promise a bonus has more than doubled in the past year, the employment website Indeed has found.
Those inducements are gradually drawing more workers off the sidelines and making a modest dent in the labor shortage. The proportion of Americans in their prime working years — ages 25 to 54 — who are either working or looking for work rose at a solid pace, though it remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Higher wages
Karen Fichuk, chief executive of Randstad North America, a recruiting and staffing firm, said that companies that offer higher wages are generally finding the workers they need. Offering $15 an hour, she said, has been particularly effective in persuading people to take jobs.
“Clients who are increasing their pay rates are filling their jobs,” Fichuk said, referring to companies that Randstad recruits for. “It seems like $15 an hour is kind of this threshold. It kind of tips the scale.”
Travis Crabtree, chief executive of Houston-based Swyft Filings, which processes government forms for people who are establishing small businesses, said his 85-person company is enjoying fast growth as more Americans start businesses. He has 19 job openings.
For entry-level customer service workers, Swyft already pays $15 an hour and offers stable work schedules and an office environment. So it hasn’t had any trouble finding new employees, Crabtree said.
But he has had to offer more perks to fill higher-paying jobs — digital marketers, for example, and data analysts — as many high-tech firms move to Texas from California. Staffers will be able to work part of the time from home after the pandemic.
“We definitely felt the need to step up our game on those types of things,” Crabtree said. “It’s a different ballgame for us. Two years ago, we weren’t competing against the Facebooks, LinkedIns and Teslas of the world.”
Hiring in June was particularly strong in restaurants, bars and hotels, which collectively absorbed the brunt of the layoffs from the recession. Those businesses added 343,000 jobs. Governments added 188,000 positions, mostly in education. And hiring by retailers picked up, with 67,000 jobs added.
Yet there are still factors holding back many people from taking jobs. About 1.6 million people said they didn’t look for work in June for fear of contracting the virus, though that figure dropped from 2.5 million in the previous month. And 2.6 million people who were working before the pandemic have retired.
The extra jobless aid may be enabling some people to be more selective in looking for and taking jobs. Roughly half the states plan to stop paying the supplement by the end of July in what proponents say is an effort to nudge more of the unemployed to seek work.
Electa Moss, who lives near Atlanta, has suffered a drop in her weekly unemployment benefit from $416 to $116 now that Georgia has stopped paying the $300-a-week federal supplemental benefit. Still, Moss is reluctant to take the low-paying jobs she sees advertised, with hourly wages as low as $10 or less. She earned $13 an hour at a nonprofit until she had to leave that job in September when she lost her child care.
“After taxes, I may have enough to pay the rent, but that would definitely be it,” she said, regarding a job she saw that offered $9.75 an hour. “People are really having a problem” going back to low-paid work.
There are also signs that people are re-evaluating their work and personal lives and aren’t necessarily interested in returning to their old jobs, particularly those that offer low wages. The proportion of Americans who quit their jobs in April reached its highest level in more than 20 years.
“People now realize that they have so many more options,” said Lisa Hufford, the founder of Simplicity Consulting, a firm that places professionals on contract jobs. “The talent market is so hot right now. Everyone I know is evaluating their options right now.”
Nearly 6% of workers who are in an industry category that includes restaurants, hotels, casinos, and amusement parks quit their jobs in April — twice the proportion of workers in all sectors who did so.
Rising numbers of quits means that even employers that have been hiring may be struggling to maintain sufficient staffing levels.
A survey of manufacturers in June found widespread complaints among factory executives about labor shortages. Many said they were experiencing heavy turnover because of what they called “wage dynamics”: Other companies are luring their workers away with higher pay.