Residents who live near John Paul II Catholic High School want more restrictions placed on lighting and amplified sound from an adjacent athletic complex before they drop their opposition to a proposal to allow third-party use of the facility.
Albi McLawhorn, one of several people who have been raising concerns about an ordinance going before the City Council on Thursday, said homeowners in the area would like the city to limit the number of events with lights and sound at the East 14th Street facility to around 18 annually.
The group also wants the council to tweak the language in the ordinance to lower the level of noise permissible off property during events from 75 to 70 decibels — a level that the Centers for Disease Control says may be annoying and equivalent to a washing machine.
The proposal as it currently stands would allow third parties to use the facility once a week, including up until 11 p.m. on Friday or Saturday. The school also would be permitted daily use of lights and sound for its teams, leading residents to fear that noise from athletic events will be allowed to pollute their property routinely, with the potential for school games on Friday and club matches on Saturday.
"From a resident's standpoint, if it's used once a week by a third party and once per week on Friday night by the school, then 75 decibels twice in a weekend till 11 o'clock is effectively what we're talking about, that's ridiculous," said McLawhorn, an architect who lives in Planter's Walk.
Rich Balot, who owns the 12 acre property and began developing the $12 million athletic facility for the school in 2017, said he understands residents' concerns, and he and others with the school have worked to address them and will continue to try to be good neighbors.
A sound test conducted in July in conjunction with residents verified levels from the collegiate-quality turf football/soccer field were no more than 73 decibels at the property line, he said. Residents reported through representatives that they could not hear the sound system inside their homes and were satisfied with noise levels, he said.
When the fields opened in August 2019, Balot said noise levels were too loud because staff was still learning how to operate the equipment and hurricane wind had misdirected speakers. The school voluntarily put a limiter on the system. "It will not get above a certain volume, so it won't get crazy high, which it did previously, so we apologized to the neighbors for that because even though it was not illegal it certainly was not neighborly."
The fields currently operate under a special-use permit that sets no limit on noise levels for athletic events. It sets no limit on when the school can use sound and light. It does limit the use of the facility to teams from John Paul and St. Peter, a K-8 Catholic school.
Balot argues that amending the city zoning code to add rules for small private school athletic fields actually places more restrictions on the school, including start times of 9:30 a.m. daily and end times of 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday. It does, however, allow third-party use with lights and sound once a week.
"For third-party usage ... we wouldn't expect lights and sound to be used very often at all," Balot said Friday. "Our expectation is the complex will mostly be used for youth sports, which don't necessarily need sound or lights other than for special occasions, or charity events which might need them."
He said an event such as a Super Bowl of youth football might require the sound system, but for regular weekly games the goal would be no use of the sound system.
McLawhorn said people in 300 households in Planters Walk, Planters Trail, Quail Ridge, Camelot and Cherry Oaks North have signed a petition opposing the ordinance. He said noise from events held at the facility last year — COVID-19 has limited its use since March — could be heard in those neighborhoods and others in the thickly residential area.
He is concerned the pandemic has masked the level of light and noise the facility will generate. Spring sports were canceled, so no one has experienced activity from regular baseball and softball. He said the council should hold off on a decision until members have a chance to hear the noise first-hand. He believes none would vote for the amendment if the complex abutted their neighborhoods.
McLawhorn and a small number of residents, many active in neighborhood associations, have worked to develop the compromise language they hope the council will consider. They have shared the details with council members and city officials via email and in informal discussions since the ordinance was given initial approval by the city Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
He said their chief concern is amplified sound and lights. They want no limits on other types of events. They arrived at 18 events based on the number of home games school teams are likely to have with lights and sound during the school year. He said homeowner groups would be flexible on the number if the school needed more or if a special third party usage required sound.
But the number should not allow for a large volume of third-party events with light or sound, he said. It should force Balot and the school to pick and choose events for that sort of usage — something that is not appealing to sports, tourism and business interests in the city, and their supporters on the council, who want to market the complex as a top-notch facility available for public use. The local visitor bureau's sport commission publicly supports the amendment.
McLawhorn argued sports zoning in most cities is established to protect surrounding property owners — people in this case who own homes in neighborhoods established decades before Balot obtained the special-use permit under which the JPII facility operates now. McLawhorn said if Balot, the school and economic interests want to hold more events, they can go through the city permitting process on a case-by-case basis for any amount over what is spelled out in a compromise ordinance.
"If the school says we don't need amplified sound for a baseball game or we don't need amplified sound for a volleyball tournament, then we were trying to be liberal enough with that (number) that if Greenville benefits, fills up a bunch of hotels with a tournament and that's one of the draws, we wanted to be team players about that and say, 'fine,'" McLawhorn said Friday.
Even current rules allow the school to have special events if a permit is obtained, McLawhorn said. East Carolina University and Pitt Community College must obtain permits to exceed noise limits beyond what code currently allows for events at its facilities; John Paul should be held to the same standard, he said.
Trying to apply a general sports exception in municipal ordinances that is intended for scheduled events like home football games should not be an "every-night-of-the-week potential occurrence," he said.
Balot does not want to go through the paperwork and deal with the administrative time and effort involved with securing permits on a case-by-case basis, McLawhorn said. "So the major hurdle he is trying to overcome is the capacity to rent this out and offset the maintenance cost of the facility, because it's such a nice facility."
Balot said he was not familiar with the details of the neighbors' proposal, but a change at this point in the process — he has been in discussions with residents and city officials for months including formal hearings involving the planning and zoning commission — is disappointing. He also said that offering the facility to third parties is not meant to generate revenue.
"The only plan that we have right now is not to rent it in the truest sense, it's to charge a deposit to make sure people clean up after themselves. And as long as they clean up after themselves to give them back their money and only charge a fee for cleaning if people don't take care of the facilities. We don't want people to use it and leave trash out," he said.
The number of calls that the school has received from other community organizations requesting to use the facility has been overwhelming, he said. They came from various football teams, little league baseball teams, charity events, lacrosse and soccer. "It got to the point we were getting at least one or two calls a month with other groups asking us to use our complex. So based on community need is the reason we decided to do this."
The school will have to balance that need with the needs of its own teams so the number of third-party users will be limited, said Balot, a John Paul booster who owns Victra, one of the nation's largest Verizon phone retailers.
"We will have to have a member of the staff available anytime people are out there," he said. "So while the neighbors like to point out the maximum potential usage, in reality we don't think it's going to be nearly used as much as they think. But we want the option to allow people to use it when it is available."
He emphasized that the facility not be used for fundraising purposes. "This is being done to share an amazing facility with the residents of Pitt County ... This is truly us trying to open up the Catholic school. Part of our mission is to support the community, and we have something we want to share, and that's truly what this is about."
Balot also said third-party usage has been his intent all along. It was omitted from the original special-use permit without his knowledge and he immediately began efforts to rectify the error, ultimately resulting in the proposed text amendment.
McLawhorn said his group also is urging the City Council to delay the vote until an in-person meeting because Thursday's virtual meeting will not allow the members to see the number of people who are opposed.
Anyone who wants to address the council during the public hearings or the public comment period should register by 5 p.m. Wednesday at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_59-5wnalTNOQv9qTF8jBkw. Contact the city clerk at vpaul@greenvillenc.gov or 329-4422 for more information.
The meeting’s full agenda is available at www.greenvillenc.gov/government/city-council/city-council-meetings/2020.
A vote will be taken on the matter at a subsequent meeting because of rules governing virtual meetings. Residents can submit comments up to 24 hours after the meeting to the city clerk.