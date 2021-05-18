A request to remove language requiring retail space in dormitory-style housing was withdrawn Monday, and the city council voted to designate a classic piece of architecture as a historic landmark.
The Greenville City Council reconvened for a virtual meeting to vote on public hearing items from its May 13 meeting. State rules require that the public have until 5 p.m. the next day to submit comments on action items in virtual meetings.
A request from Michael Birch, an attorney representing the Jolly Roger at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard, had previously requested the council remove from city code language requiring a minimum of 10,000 feet of retail space for dormitory developments within the downtown fringe and uptown commercial districts.
Prior to a vote by the council, City Attorney Emanuel McGirt informed the council that Birch had informed him that he wished to remove the request from the agenda.
At the previous meeting, Birch said the reasoning for eliminating the requirement was based on student safety. At an April 28 meeting of the city’s Planning and Rezoning Commission, Birch had referenced the inability of such properties to meet the requirement due to an abundance of commercial space in town, especially amid the pandemic.
At that meeting, the commission voted 4-2 to recommend the council deny the request.
Among action items, the council voted unanimously to approve the designation of the Flanagan-Wagner House, 903 E. Fifth St., as a local historic landmark. Experts with the State Historic Preservation Office said that the house is an intact example of early 20th century Tudor Revival architecture.
The Flanagans, who called it home, also were deemed “responsible for commercial and civic activity that had profound effects on the city’s early 20th century growth.”
A request was initially made in January by the property's owners, Ernest and Sara Larkin, to have the house be designated. The decision makes it the 29th local historic landmark in Greenville.
The following items on the agenda also were approved unanimously.
- A request to annex 1.58 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue southwest of Frog Level Road.
- The rezoning of nearly 1.49 acres at the northwestern corner of Diamond Drive and Sapphire Court from unoffensive industry to heavy commercial.
- The rezoning of nearly 2.4 acres between Dickinson Avenue and Southwest Greenville Boulevard and west of Williams Road from residential-agricultural to residential high-density multi-family.
- Approval of the 2021-22 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership efforts to fund owner-occupied home rehabilitation, public service, down payment assistance and new construction.