A lawyer representing developers of the Jolly Roger student housing complex near ECU's Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium said a policy requiring commercial/office space in such projects should be removed from Greenville zoning code.
Attorney Michael Birch told the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday that removing language that requires a minimum of 10,000 square feet of retail sales or other non-residential uses will reduce an oversupply of such space in the city.
He said that empty spaces in a shopping center at Charles Boulevard and 14th Street where Harris Teeter once was located across from the complex prove his point, as do empty spaces downtown.
“This requirement has resulted in vacant space on the ground level of these buildings that don’t contribute to the public realm," he said. "It introduces retail competition in an area that is already suffering from being unable to fill vacant spaces and also will compete with Uptown.”
The commission took no action because state rules governing remote meetings give the public until 5 p.m. today to submit comments on each item. The commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the text amendment request and two other items.
City planning staff argued the request should be denied because it is not in compliance with the city’s Horizons 2026 land-use plan and actions taken to allow such dormitory developments to be built in the first place.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the city adjusted its zoning requirements in 2016 to allow less square footage per bedroom and a single building to hold all the housing on smaller lots with smaller street setback requirements than traditional multi-family units are allowed. In return, non-residential use was required to encourage walkability and mixed-use of the space.
Along with the Jolly Roger, the Proximity on 10th Street is the only other structure developed so far under the dormitory requirements, Gooby said. The city recently eased similar requirements for Dickinson Lofts downtown; those requirements were put into place under a property transaction with the city.
Birch pointed out that students will be able to walk to the shopping center across from Jolly Roger, and empty spaces in the center are more likely to be filled without competition from the apartment complex.
The center's anchor store, Harris Teeter, which was popular with students and community members, closed in 2019 when construction began on the Jolly Roger.
Birch also argued that pandemic and post-pandemic economics have changed the commercial and retail dynamic. “A lot of things have changed since 2016 that support the adjustment,” he said.
There continues to be a trend to move away from brick and mortar stores and the trend is moving into the restaurant industry because of the advent of delivery apps.
He said the pandemic also requires more separation of dormitory living space from the public.
Other business
The commission also heard two rezoning requests.
Collice Moore Jr. wants to rezone nearly 1.5 acres located at the northwestern corner of Diamond Drive and Sapphire Court from unoffensive industry to heavy commercial. The site is off of U.S. 264 Bypass north of the city. Staff recommended approval.
MQ Construction wants to rezone nearly 2.4 acres located between Dickinson Avenue and Southwest Greenville Boulevard west of Williams Road from residential-agricultural to residential-high density multi-family.
Gobby said the property had been left vacant to serve as a buffer between a multiple-family housing development and open farmland. The owner now wants it rezoned because the neighboring farmland is now zoned to allow multi-family development.
Three other items on Tuesday’s agenda were postponed at the applicants’ request.