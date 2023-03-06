Camden Intermediate School Principal Lisa Byrum, dressed as the Cat in the Hat from the popular Dr. Seuss children’s book series, helps students select a book from the school’s new book vending machine, during a ribbon cutting in the school lobby, Thursday morning.
CAMDEN — Through the initiative of a local teacher and the generosity of former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones, Camden Intermediate School has a new book vending machine.
Jones, a standup comedian and game show host who also starred in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, provided about 99 percent of the funding for the book vending machine, according to Sandra Harris, the Camden Intermediate sixth-grade teacher who wrote the grant proposal for the machine and posted it to DonorsChoose.
Donors — actually, one donor in particular — did indeed choose the book vending machine project. Jones’ hefty donation enabled the project to be fully funded within 24 hours of the initial posting on Dec. 21.
The full cost of the vending machine, including the custom wrap and shipping, was $7,505.
The machine allows students to select a book they would like, insert a token into the machine, and then take the book.
Camden Intermediate School Principal Lisa Byrum said teachers and administrators at the school are still working out details of how students will earn the tokens.
But the basic principle is that tokens will be awarded based on good behavior and academic growth in subject areas.
The machine also features a custom wrap designed by Sean Lynam, assistant principal at the school.
Byrum said the school plans to send Jones a photo of the machine and a video featuring Camden Intermediate students as a way of thanking the comedian for her generosity.
“I really wanted to have the machine here before we communicated with her,” Byrum said. “And I wanted to have the kids be part of that video, too.”
Byrum said the books available in the machine will be geared to different reading levels and the various interests that students have.
“We want to meet the needs of all the students in the school,” Byrum said. “We would love to get a book in every child’s hand.”
The initial goal had been to have the project fully funded by Valentine’s Day — and even that seemed ambitious at the time.
But the funding came through within 24 hours of the project being posted on DonorsChoose.
“I love DonorsChoose,” said Harris, who said she’s used the platform previously for other school projects.
Harris said the school will need to have books available to replenish the stock as students take books from the machine.
Local donors have also pitched in a significant amount of money to help with buying books. Byrum said donors’ names will be labeled inside the books so students will know who purchased them.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the book vending machine was held Thursday as part of the “Read Across America” observance in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Byrum said the book vending machine has already started boosting interest in reading.
“The kids are intrigued,” Byrum said. “The kids are asking, how do we earn tokens? How do we go to the book machine? This has been a dream of mine forever.”
Jones was a cast member and writer for NBC’s “Saturday Night Life” from 2014 to 2019. She is currently the host of the ABC game show “Supermarket Sweep.”