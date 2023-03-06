CAMDEN — Through the initiative of a local teacher and the generosity of former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones, Camden Intermediate School has a new book vending machine.

Leslie Jones at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala in New York in 2016.

Jones, a standup comedian and game show host who also starred in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, provided about 99 percent of the funding for the book vending machine, according to Sandra Harris, the Camden Intermediate sixth-grade teacher who wrote the grant proposal for the machine and posted it to DonorsChoose.