While many churches began this week hanging greenery to mark the first Sunday of Advent, Covenant Church started off the season by hauling hay into the sanctuary.
Rows of rectangular bales, along with livestock penned up outside and a mock marketplace in the lobby, helped set the stage for Journey through Bethlehem, an interactive tour designed to shed light on the birth of Jesus.
The inaugural event, which began Wednesday, has attracted interest from hundreds of people on each of its three nights, leaving — much like is recorded in the Gospel of Luke — no room for additional visitors.
“I think we’ve all been craving events and things to put on our calendar,” said Mason Miles, director of Covenant Kids, whose staff conceived the idea for the popular event, which had to stop taking reservations and place people on a waiting list. “People want to do things as families ... to be together and to experience Christmas.”
Journey through Bethlehem is a different kind of Christmas experience than decorating the tree and singing carols. There are no elves or reindeer and except for the photo booth and hot chocolate offered outside, few reminders of the things that have come to make up the modern holiday celebration.
“We truly wanted to try and recreate as much as we know about that night (of Jesus’ birth) so that people could not just read the Christmas story but actually experience it,” Covenant Communications Director Jordan Sheets said. “We want to have every sense, smell and touch, all of those things activated so that people can truly remember the story in a new way.”
Prior to joining the 45-minute tour on opening night, visitors had a chance to mill around the “market,” where costumed actors staffed booths advertising wares including produce, spices and jewelry. Matt and Kristen Mollison and children Payten, 11, and Corbit, 7, sat under a canopy nailing small pieces of wood into crosses to offer to passers-by.
“We just want them to see this is what Christmas is,” Kristen said.
Among about 150 actors helping to stage various scenes on Wednesday, costumed “soldiers” warn people to move along or get in line to register for the census. Doing so launches them into the journey that would take them through scenes including shepherds, wise men, a jealous King Herod and an innkeeper who has no space to offer. On their way to Mary and Joseph and the manger scene, visitors encounter the biblical characters of Anna, who prayed in the temple day and night as she awaited the Messiah, and Elizabeth, Mary’s cousin and the mother of John the Baptist.
“(It shows) what it could have been like, feeling the anticipation of the coming savior,” Miles said.
“The shepherds, what were they thinking even before the angels came? What did Herod think?
“That’s what we’re hoping to get from this, to tell people about Jesus in a way that maybe they haven’t encountered before,” Miles said.
The tour culminates in Covenant’s worship center, where visitors are invited to sit on bales of hay instead of pews or seats. Mary and Joseph, who first appear in silhouette, come fully into view after a baby’s cry symbolizes Jesus’ birth, which is celebrated by angels, shepherds and singers.
Following the music, Tanner Church, Covenant’s director of community, takes the stage.
“This is a real, true story,” he said. “We’ve done tonight just to remind ourselves that this really happened.”
Miles said Journey through Bethlehem, which was first promoted in October during the church’s Trunk or Treat, is drawing hundreds of people who are not members of the church. But Covenant families also are also responding to the invitation to come and see. Among them are Anthony and Lisa Yocum and their sons, Alec and Hayden.
“We were amazed by Trunk or Treat,” Anthony said. “We knew this was going to be nothing short of spectacular.”
Miles hopes that the event, which concludes three weeks before Christmas Eve, will help introduce the Christian message early in the season before families are overwhelmed with the busyness of the holidays.
“I think a lot of churches put a lot of effort into getting people into the building on Christmas Eve,” she said. “But we wanted to be really intentional with getting people into the building before Christmas Eve so they don’t miss the whole story.”