People stopping by JOY Soup Kitchen around lunchtime Saturday got sandwiches, chips and cookies, along with something extra to boot.
Volunteers from Fleet Feet of Greenville set up shop outside and fitted more than 175 people with shoes. The event marked the second year the store has given running shoes to diners at JOY, which has provided free meals for people in need for more than 25 years.
“For a lot of people this is the first time they’ve probably had a really good, comfortable pair of shoes,” Fleet Feet owner Chris Loignon said. “I’ve actually seen many people with shoes we gave them last year. They just needed a new pair.”
Loignon first matched up with JOY in 2020 when JOY board chairman Tom Quigley announced on social media that the soup kitchen needed donations to provide take-out meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the store, like other businesses, was uncertain about how COVID-19 might affect the bottom line, Loignon decided to donate a portion of proceeds toward the nonprofit food ministry. He later created a T-shirt with the slogan “Running is not canceled,” which he sold to benefit JOY.
“We met Tom and knew it was an instant partnership because he has the same giving heart as we do,” Loignon said. “We’re all about trying to make our community better with what we’ve been blessed with.”
In May 2021, when Loignon’s store was looking for a recipient for more than 140 pairs of shoes that customers had returned undamaged, he brought them to JOY. Twelve months later, he and Quigley staged a Fleet Feet repeat that was bigger than the first event, complete with a complimentary foot-care clinic, a socks giveaway and, of course, free lunch.
The head-to toe-coverage represents some of the steps JOY is taking to shift from soup kitchen to community center.
“We’ve totally turned the place around,” Quigley said, adding that the kitchen, which served about 27,000 meals in 2020, is on pace to more than double that number this year.
When Quigley, a former Marine, paramedic and firefighter, began volunteering in 2018, the kitchen was in danger of closing due to lack of finances. He recalls volunteers having to cut mold off bread they were preparing to serve, and many people who needed food thought they didn’t qualify to eat at JOY because they were not homeless.
“I put the word out that it’s for anybody who is in need of food,” Quigley said. “I needed to remove the stigma.”
While inflation and rising food costs are driving more people to food pantries and soup kitchens across the country, JOY already counts among its regulars working people who live paycheck to paycheck. Some of them leave a small donation for their meal, which helps the nonprofit with some of its community outreach, including feeding residents of the Ronald McDonald House twice a month.
But new programming is also helping to bring more people to JOY (an acronym for Jesus, Others and You). Among the offerings recently hosted at the building at 700 Albemarle Ave. are a step dance class and Physiocamp, an ongoing project designed to expose students to health sciences.
“Now this is JOY Soup Kitchen inside JOY Community Center,” Quigley said. “The community center was my way of getting rid of that stigma.”
As early as next month, the community center is scheduled to begin serving as a host site for a free medical clinic for people who lack health insurance. Gerri Ashe, community health worker with Access East, said the MEND (Medically Enduring Neighborhood Dream) Clinic, which will be the fourth one in the area, will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Wednesdays a month, although the exact schedule has not been set. A volunteer physician will offer basic care at no charge, and patients be introduced to Health Assist and medication assistance programs.
“We know it is tight for everybody right now,” Ashe said. “For a lot of people, they’re stretched thin. Even with receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), it may not feed their family.”
On Saturday, volunteers from ECU Health, Brody School of Medicine and Family Foot and Ankle used the new clinic space to wash clients’ feet and perform free foot examinations before their patients went outside to be fitted for shoes.
Linda, who lives in her car, heard about the event when she was having lunch at JOY, where she comes to eat every weekday. When she slipped her feet out of her worn bedroom slippers and into a tub of water, “it felt wonderful,” she said, adding that she asked the staff she give her 15 more minutes to soak her feet.
“I almost cried, actually,” she said. “It just touched me.”
Not only did Linda leave with new pink running shoes, but she was able to talk with medical volunteers about foot care she needed as someone with Type 2 diabetes.
James, another JOY regular who is homeless, received a referral to a physician who could advise him on neuropathy, which appears to be the cause of numbness in his feet.
Stephanie Slayton, a physical therapist with ECU Health’s wound care team, said health care volunteers used the opportunity to educate participants about foot care and to caution those with certain medical conditions that cause doctors to advise against going barefoot. This was not the first time Slayton has stepped inside JOY Community Center. She brought donations collected during a food drive a few Christmases ago.
“From what I’ve been seeing, they’re doing an amazing job of just sort of bringing a community together,” she said, “really making it more than the soup kitchen.”
The shoe giveaway event also was not the first visit for Tammy Whitehurst, a district manager for Sheetz. She connected with Quigley during the early days of the pandemic, when a church that once received the store’s leftover food through its Made to Share program could no longer send volunteers to get it.
“We reached out to Tom to see if he would like to pick up our stuff,” recalled Whitehurst, who volunteered to serve lunch this past weekend alongside Sheetz management team members Brook Butler, Victor Joyner and Kayla Goff.
JOY is just a few blocks away from where Whitehurst lived early in childhood, although the soup kitchen had not opened at the time.
“I grew up on Chestnut Street so it’s like coming home, and it’s really not changed that much since I was here years ago,” she said. “There’s been a time in my life where I could have benefited from something like this, and there have been people who have helped me along the way.
“I love the way that he’s pulled the city together to rally around the soup kitchen,” Whitehurst said. “I don’t know what this community would have done about him.”
For more information about JOY Community Center, visit joycommunitycenter.org or facebook.com/joysoupkitchen.