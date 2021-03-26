HERTFORD — Judge J.C. Cole has banged the gavel for the last time — at least for a while.
The state Superior Court judge who’s presided in courtrooms across the region is retiring March 31, but March 19 was the last day he was scheduled sit on the bench.
“I’m going to relax for a little while,” Cole said the next day.
He’s thinking about doing some work in mediation, arbitration and dispute resolution after taking a little time off, he said. And after 90 days from his retirement day he will be eligible to be called back for emergency duty as a judge, he explained.
Cole said he plans to do some emergency work if asked. He said it’s likely to be needed because of the current backlog in cases that mounted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole said he will miss serving as a judge.
“This past July was 26 years for me,” he said. “I enjoyed working, handling cases, trying to make a difference in the system,” Cole said. “I’m sure I’ll miss it.”
Cole has served on the Superior Court bench since 2009 and was a District Court judge before that.
He said he always focused on maintaining decorum and respect for the court.
“I enjoyed running a tight court,” Cole said.
Cole said he is recommending that Gov. Roy Cooper name Eula Reid, currently a District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District, to fill the seat.
He added that the choice is strictly up to the governor and that his recommendation is simply advisory.
Cole noted that Reid replaced him on the district bench in 2009.
“She has done an outstanding job,” Cole said.
Cole said being a judge has “been a high honor” for him.
“I never expected to be a judge. It is nothing short of amazing,” he said. “It’s also been a pleasure to serve the people of this judicial district in particular and the people of the state.”
One highlight of his career has been being able to hold court around the state, he said. Another has been meeting the challenges that came his way every day in a courtroom.
Cole said it may be a cliché but he always committed himself to ensuring that everyone who came before him in court was treated fairly and impartially.
Cole made a brief appearance at the Perquimans County Courthouse on March 19, and when word got out that he was there a number of people dropped by to say ‘hello’ and wish him well.
There was a reception for him March 18 in Pitt County, where he was holding court. Receptions also have been held in other area counties.
District Court Judge Eula Reid confirmed this week she is interested in succeeding Judge J.C. Cole on the Superior Court bench when Cole’s retirement takes effect at the end of the month.
Reid said Monday she has formally requested that Gov. Roy Cooper appoint her to Cole’s seat. Reid said her understanding of the judicial appointment process is that those interested in being appointed submit letters of interest to the governor.
She said she sent a letter to Cooper expressing her interest in the appointment but had not heard anything about the governor’s expected timetable.
Lauren Arizaga-Womble, president of the 1st Judicial District Bar, said the Bar recommends candidates for District Court judgeships but not for those in Superior Court. The process is spelled out in state law, she said.
Reid was first elected to the District Court bench in 2006, filling a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Grafton Beaman.
The 1st Judicial District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties.