RALEIGH — Filing for elected office was set to resume today but wrangling over congressional districts continued into Wednesday night.
A panel of trial judges approved state legislative districts redrawn under court order last week by the General Assembly, but the judges in a ruling released Wednesday made changes to the congressional district map submitted by lawmakers.
The ruling declared that the latest U.S. House redistricting failed to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court. Three special masters appointed by the trial court drew a map they said gave a more equal chance for both parties to win congressional seats.
Republican leaders in the state House and Senate said they would challenge the panel’s decision.
“We disagree with the interim Congressional map imposed by the special masters and are seeking a stay of that map,” Senate leader Phil Beger said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “However, it’s time to move on and allow the filing period to begin tomorrow morning.”
The state Supreme Court, which overturned the legislature’s original districts in a 4-3 decision, would rule on a challenge. The court in December halted filing and delayed primaries set for Tuesday to May 17. Filing was to resume today through March 4 under new districts approved by the court, barring further instruction from the court.
The special masters’ congressional district map places Pitt County largely in the 1st Congressional District, currently held by Democrat G.K. Butterfield. A section of southern Pitt County is in Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy’s 3rd Congressional District. Maps approved by the legislature last week more evenly divided the county between the two.
Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats, with North Carolina to gain a 14th seat this decade due to population growth, the Associated Press reported.
The new court-drawn congressional plan, which state law indicates could be used for the 2022 elections only, makes changes that likely would help Democrats in winning a sixth seat, according to Asher Hildebrand, a Duke University politics professor and former congressional aide.
Republicans would be in good shape to win seven seats. And an open seat stretching from parts of Raleigh south into three fast-growing suburban counties likely would be very competitive, Hildebrand wrote in a social media message. These changes would put obstacles in front of national Republicans seeking to win the seat totals needed to win a majority in the chamber next fall.
The congressional map the judges set aside Wednesday appeared to strongly favor a Republican candidate in six districts, while four strongly favored a Democrat. The other four were considered highly competitive.
In a report attached to the ruling, special masters Bob Orr, Bob Edmunds and Tom Ross wrote the interim plan “achieves the partisan fairness and ‘substantially equal voting power’ required by the Supreme Court” — while meeting other principles, including protecting the rights of Black voters.
Orr and Edmunds are former state Supreme Court justices, while Ross is an ex-trial judge and former University of North Carolina system president.
The masters did not change maps the General Assembly drew last week for state legislative districts.
The new state Senate map keeps Pitt and Edgecombe counties grouped together as Senate District 5 — the district had been Pitt and Greene counties.
The new State House district map slightly modifies the boundaries for Districts 8 and 9, both fully in Pitt County’s borders with District 8 to the south and District 9 to the north.
A 4-3 Supreme Court majority this month overturned maps the Republican-controlled legislature enacted in November, writing that the lines prevented a large bloc of voters that supported Democrats from having a fair opportunity to increase their political influence. The justices said they were partisan gerrymanders that violated the state constitution’s free election, freedom of speech and equal protection clauses.
The justices accepted evidence from voters and advocacy groups who sued over the maps that lines were manipulated to make it almost impossible for Democrats, no matter the favorable environment, to earn majorities. In contrast, statewide elections in North Carolina are usually very close.
Lawmakers were given two weeks to draw replacement maps, and GOP leaders said the remedial boundaries increased partisan fairness and met statistical thresholds the Supreme Court suggested could be used to ensure they were constitutionally compliant.
House Speaker Tim Moore, a defendant in redistricting litigation, said he would appeal the panel’s decision on the congressional map to the state Supreme Court, calling it “nothing short of egregious,” particularly for eliminating competitive races.
For the approved state House and state Senate maps, Republicans have a slight electoral seat advantage, according to analyses when the lines are overlapped with the results of 12 statewide elections from 2016 and 2020. But Democrats have a path to win majorities in a favorable political year.
The lawsuit plaintiffs — the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and voters backed by a national Democratic redistricting group — had offered alternate maps for the judges to consider. They told the judges the replacement maps passed last week did not go far enough in eliminating partisan bias.
The plaintiffs emphasized their unhappiness with the U.S. House and state Senate plans, since the state House maps received overwhelming bipartisan support in the General Assembly.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose veto stamp does not apply to redistricting maps and who is not a plaintiff, criticized the ruling for allowing the state Senate boundaries to stand.
“Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps,” Cooper said in a news release.
The interim congressional map adopted by the judges could make it easier for first-term Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro to return to Congress. But it also could threaten the political future of five-term GOP Rep. Richard Hudson of Concord.