Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host the first showing in its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. today outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. “Frozen II” will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed; no alcohol is allowed.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. today.
Women’s fellowship
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will host its women’s fellowship anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “The Choice Is Yours.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Legacy at Fire Tower, 611 Legacy Court Winterville. The networking event allows members to mix in a relaxed social atmosphere. Refreshments are provided. Register at www.greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Concert on the Common
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday with at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. as part of the Concert on the Common series. The event features food trucks and beer and wine sales.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday.
Android Phone Classes, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 19. Seating limited.
Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, 3-7 p.m., July 12.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m., July 13.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, 2-6 p.m., July 13.
Orthopedics East Inc, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd., 9 a.m.to 2 p.m., July 14.
Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 US 264 East, 2-6 p.m., July 15.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.