Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Android Phone Classes, 2-3 p.m. today.
Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. July 19. Seating limited.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., today.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, 2-6 p.m., today.
Orthopedics East, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday.
Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 US 264 East, 2-6 p.m., Thursday.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Legacy at Fire Tower, 611 Legacy Court, Winterville. Register at www.greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours.
Winterville concert
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will host Trainwreck from 7-10 p.m. Friday at 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free. Visit wintervillenc.com.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4h inthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28. An interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hin thegarden21.eventbrite.com
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves eat-in and take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.