Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will meet on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its July Business After Hours member networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Advantage Therapy Solutions, 212 E. Arlington Blvd. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2223 and register at greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours-advantage-therapy-solutions.
Ayden Chamber
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its first monthly Chamber Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Movie in the Park
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host the free Movie in the Park at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St. featuring “Space Jam.” Concessions will be available from the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. Rain date is July 22.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St.
USA Dance
USA Dance will hold dances from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.
Community meal
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free, community hot dog drive-through giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Meals will include chips and a beverage.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C. in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information
Rebekah Todd in concert
Sunday in the Park will feature Rebekah Todd from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. Visit www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Griffins in concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. An offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.
Women’s Day
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host Women’s Day at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be the guest speaker.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. on July 28 at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card with receipt. Daughters for Dads gives gift cards to help with travel expenses and meals for local families battling cancer. The event will include, appetizers, wine and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/Daughters4Dads/.