Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. today with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County, will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252-975-6944 for information.
Sunday in the Park
The British Invaders will perform this week during the Sunday in the Park concert at 7 p.m. at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. Upcoming performances include: The Will McBride Group, July 25; East Coast Rhythm and Blues, Aug. 1; David Lee Jones, Aug. 1; Spare Change, Aug. 15; Built for Comfort, and Aug. 22; Tailgate, Aug. 29. A beer garden will be available July 18 and 25 and Aug. 15 and 29.
Health ministry
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will hold its fifth annual health ministry at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The theme is “Self-care during COVID.” The guest speaker is Sean Humphrey, a social worker and faculty member at East Carolina University. Call 916-6409 for information or email renewmindhealthcoach@gmail.com.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867.
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
Sheriff’s youth camp
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host its SUMMER Youth Camp Aug. 9-13 at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road. Short for Sheriff’s Understanding Monitoring Mentoring Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, the program is for children 8-13. Sessions are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The deadline to apply is July 23. Call Venus Curry at 252-902-2776.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.