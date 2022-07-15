Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and July 23. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.
Movie in the Park
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a free Movie in the Park at 8:30 p.m. today at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St., featuring “Space Jam.” Concessions will be available from the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. In case of rain, the event will be held July 22.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host a free concert with Trainwreck from 7-8:30 p.m. today at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
USA Dance
USA Dance will hold dances 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.
Community meal
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a community hot dog lunch drive-through giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Meals will include chips and a beverage.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are also available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Acting intensive
Magnolia Arts Center will host Take Ten: A Youth Acting Intensive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18-22. The workshop is open to ages 10-16 and will focus on basic techniques such as concentration, relaxation, circle of attention, circumstances, and objectives, along with qualities of movement, atmospheres, and archetypal gestures. Cost is $150 and scholarships are available. Enrollment is limited. For more information email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16.
Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 E. Bear Grass Road, 2-6 p.m., July 17.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., July 17.
Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., July 18.
First Baptist Church, 113 North Harvey St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. July 19.
St. Clair’s Church of Christ, 9814 N.C. 99 South, Bath, 2-7 p.m. July 19.
Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2-6 p.m., July 25.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., July 26.
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., July 27.