Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. today at the Legacy at Fire Tower, 611 Legacy Court Winterville. The networking event allows members to mix in a relaxed atmosphere. Refreshments are provided. Register at www.greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours.
Winterville concert
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will host Trainwreck from 7-10 p.m. July 16 at the amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free. Visit Visit wintervillenc.com.
Family day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will hold its Family Day Celebration at 9 a.m. on July 25. The event will feature a message from the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Barry Keith Berryhill Sr., a meal, fellowship, gospel music, games, raffles and more. Call 916-6409 for information.
National Night Out
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host National Night Out celebrations 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Belvoir Fire Department, 4189 N.C. 33 West, and the Grimesland Fire Department, 4663 First St. The fun events feature food and entertainment and a chance to meet sheriff’s deputies who work and patrol in the area.
Greenville pool
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, is open 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Splash park
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street, is open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The park will be open weekends only Aug. 21 through Labor Day. Call 329-4567.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays through July outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. Movie include “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) on Saturday, “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed; no alcohol is allowed.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. Call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program