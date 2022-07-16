Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Rebekah Todd
Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Rebekah Todd from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks will be for sale. Pets are permitted. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Griffins in concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.
Women’s Day
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host women’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be the guest speaker.
Power Lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its July Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature Michael Schwartz, East Carolina University men’s head basketball coach. The event is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by Monday at greenvillenc.org.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Greg Green will discuss his new program, Nehemiah Project, which is being developed to provide support and information for single mothers in the community. The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis is looking for community members to be part of its projects to assist our youth in Pitt County. For information call 367-8310.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out its Facebook page.
Ayden after hours
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after-hours event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Fryday Nite Fish, 521 W. First St. Register at aydenchamber.com/eventcalendar.
Music in the Park
The May Museum, 3802 Main St., Farmville, will host Music in the Park 5-9 p.m. on Thursday. The event will include food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and music by Trainwreck. It is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum and sponsored by EMI Heating and Cooling.
West Fest
West Fest Greenville, a street fair, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on July 23 along West Fifth Street. The community celebration will feature indoor and outdoor activities including an adult field day, hosted by the 100 Black Men of Eastern NC, a youth game social, live concerts, food trucks, craft vendors and information about nonprofit community resources.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Road to Resources: Protecting Clients Rights in Long Term Care, 3-4 p.m. Monday. Seating is limited.
Grand Canyon trip interest meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
Early Bird vendor registration for Fall Fest runs through June 30. Contact cshimer@pittcoa.com for more information or registration.