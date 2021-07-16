Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Winterville concert
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will host Trainwreck from 7-10 p.m. today at the amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free. Visit Visit wintervillenc.com.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs Movies on the Lawn series will show “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 24-by-42-foot Pirate Vision screen outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed; no alcohol is allowed.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday in the Park
The British Invaders will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. A beer garden will be available.
Health ministry
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will hold its fifth annual health ministry at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The theme is “Self-care during COVID.” The guest speaker is Sean Humphrey, a social worker and faculty member at East Carolina University. Call 916-6409 for information or email renewmindhealthcoach@gmail.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 E. Bear Grass Road, 2-6 p.m., Sunday.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday.
Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Monday.
St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, 3-7 p.m., Monday.
First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 2-6 p.m. Tuesday.
Golden K
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville will host Randy Gentry, director of Pitt County Emergency Management, at its meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. All are welcomed. For further information about the meeting or the Golden K Kiwanis, call 252-367-8310.
Sheriff’s youth camp
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host its SUMMER Youth Camp Aug. 9-13 at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road. Short for Sheriff’s Understanding Monitoring Mentoring Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, the program is for children 8-13. Sessions are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 23. Call Venus Curry at 902-2776.
Tar River cleanup
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup 8 a.m. to noon on July 31 starting at the Town Common boating access. The event is geared to promote recreational use of the river. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercraft. Call 353-2131 or email jmperson@embarqmail.com for information.