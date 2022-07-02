Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Soup kitchens
- The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
- The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. 3rd St., Washington, noon-4-p.m. July 5.
- Hookerton Fire Station, 404 East Main St., Hookerton, 2-6 p.m., July 6.
- St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., 3-7 p.m., July 7
- The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 2-6 p.m., July 11.
Food distributions
- St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. July 9 and July 23. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
- The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable starting at 9 a.m. on July 9 and July 23. Everyone is welcome. Drive up. Call 752-6154.
- The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 12. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
- The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on July 12 and July 26. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373 for information.
Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park will return July 10 with Hank Pattie & The Current from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 105 E. First St, playing the soulful sound of newGrass and bluegrass. Pets are permitted, food and beverages will be available. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on July 11.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership on July 14 at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.