Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting this week. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series concludes at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Eagles tribute band On the Border. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Sheriff’s youth camp
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host its SUMMER Youth Camp Aug. 9-13 at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road. Short for Sheriff’s Understanding Monitoring Mentoring Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, the program is for children 8-13. Sessions are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Call Venus Curry at 902-2776 by Friday to apply.
‘Frozen 2’
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie Series will present “Frozen 2” at dusk Friday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale.
Awaken Coffee sale
Awaken Coffee will host a benefit sale 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) will be accepted at the back door 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 3-8 p.m. Friday. Awaken is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday
Jewelry Class will 2-4 p.m. July 28. Cost is $2. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Bookmobile stop, 10:45-11:15 a.m. July 30
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m., July 27.
Spring Of Living Water Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, 4-7 p.m., July 29.
{/li}{/ul}