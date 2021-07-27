Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tar River cleanup
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday starting at the Town Common boating access. The event is geared to promote recreational use of the river. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercraft. Call 353-2131 or email jmperson@embarqmail.com for information.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Donations are sought to “Stuff the Bus” with items students need for back-to school. Contributors may bring donations to the site or choose to have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty for details.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It is free to the public but registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Jewelry Class will 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $2. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Bookmobile stop, 10:45-11:15 a.m. Friday and Aug. 20.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Caregiver Coffee on 1-2 p.m., Aug. 9.
Interior Design Class 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4, 6-7 p.m.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m. today.
Spring Of Living Water Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, 4-7 p.m., Thursday.