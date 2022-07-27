Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card with a receipt. Daughters for Dads gives gift cards to help with travel expenses and meals for local families battling cancer. The event will include, appetizers, wine and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/Daughters4Dads/.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for the award-winning musical “Avenue Q” at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Callbacks are 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants should prepare a song of choice and be prepared for cold readings. Roles are for ages 18 and older. Nine shows will be presented Oct. 13-16 and 20-22. For information, contact Mitch at mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, 2:30- 6:30 p.m., Thursday.
APT To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower, Suite B., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday.
Library movie
Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., will host Walk-in Cinema at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Disney animated film “Moana” will be shown on the parking lot side of the building. In case of rain, the event will be held in the auditorium. Visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Splash Day
Ayden Arts and Recreation, in conjunction with Trillium Health Resources, will host Family Splash Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ayden District Park, 3869 Jolly Road. The free event will include inflatable waterslides, character appearances, a splash pad, games, face-painting, arts and crafts, food and music. It is open to all ages, but pets are not allowed. Call 481-5837 or visit aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Backpack giveaway
Wayne Hardee Law, 1609 W. Arlington Blvd., will host its annual drive-through backpack giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The firm will distribute free backpacks and school supplies to students while supplies last. Students must be present to receive gifts.
The Garretts concert
Sunday in the Park will feature The Garretts from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Vacation Bible school
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold a vacation Bible school for all ages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. from Aug. 1-5. Supper will be served each night for $3 per person or $10 per family. Visit vbspro.events/elmgrovechurch to register. Call 746-3534 to register.
Art demonstration
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host a demonstration by artist Ellen Hathaway from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 4. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.