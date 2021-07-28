Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Junior League
The Junior League of Greenville will host an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Simply Natural Creamery, 317 E. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed to introduce women to the Junior League, a nonprofit organization that promotes service to the community. Visit jlgreenville.org.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Starry Night
Explore deep space and see the wonders of the night sky during Starry Night from 9-10:30 p.m. Friday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences–Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. Presentations will be held at the Chia-yu Li planetarium and the Kitty and Max Joyner Observatory. Cost is $5. Register at atimeforscience.org.
ADA anniversary
Disability Advocates & Resource Center, 702-A Johns Hopkins Drive, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with an open house from 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Call 355-6215 or visit darcnc.org.
Vacation Bible School
The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will host vacation Bible school Friday-Monday for ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit tmbc.org/bible-studies/vacation-bible-school/or call 756-5314.
Mural dedication
A virtual dedication for “A Great Place to be Outside,” a downtown Greenville mural by artists Karena “Kidd” Graves and Rakia Jackson will be live streamed to the public on Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit www.facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil.
Health event
Vidant Health and CAREE will host a community health event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It will feature blood pressure screening, diabetes screening, colorectal information, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, organ donor information, “Plant your own Herb” children’s activity, employment opportunities, mental health and health benefit information, a cooking demonstration and healthy snacks. The event is free but non-perishable food donations will be accepted.
Vaccination clinic
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at noon on Sunday, Aug. 1, in the church parking lot. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday in the Park
Friends of the May Museum will host Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on July 31 at the May Museum and Park, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will feature free music, along with vendors for food and beverages. A wine and beer garden will be available. Participants should bring lawn chairs or a blanket.