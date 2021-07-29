Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ADA anniversary
Disability Advocates & Resource Center, 702-A Johns Hopkins Drive, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with an open house from 1-2 p.m. today. The center is a nonprofit organization which seeks to empower people with disabilities. It serves Pitt, Beaufort and Wilson counties. Call 355-6215 or visit darcnc.org.
Junior League
The Junior League of Greenville will host an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. today at Simply Natural Creamery, 317 E. Arlington Blvd., to introduce women to the Junior League. Visit jlgreenville.org.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Vacation Bible School
The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will host vacation Bible school Friday-Sunday for ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit tmbc.org/bible-studies/vacation-bible-school/or call 756-5314.
Tar River cleanup
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday starting at the Town Common boating access. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercraft. Call 353-2131 or email jmperson@embarqmail.com for information.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. The event gives members an opportunity to meet in a social atmosphere. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-2. Ron Ayers Motorsports will be offering complimentary rides in utility vehicles.
Sunday in the Park
East Coast Rhythm and Blues will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will show “Soul” on at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to end its Movies on the Lawn series outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. The free movie will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Spring Of Living Water Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, 4-7 p.m. today.
Hookerton Fire Station, 404 E. Main St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 4
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.