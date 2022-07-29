Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
APT To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower, Suite B., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday.
Splash for Trash
The annual “Splash For Trash” Tar River Cleanup will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The community project, hosted by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club, involves paddling the Tar River in boats and picking up trash along the way. Call 329-4543.
Backpack giveaway
Wayne Hardee Law, 1609 W. Arlington Blvd., will host its annual drive-through backpack giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The firm will distribute free backpacks and school supplies to students while supplies last. Students must be present to receive gifts.
Back to School Splash
The Town of Winterville will hold its Back To School Splash from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at 252 Main St. as part of the Market on the Square series. The event will feature waterslides, hot dogs and hamburgers, a craft market and more. Officers from the Winterville Police Department will be on hand as part of National Night Out activities.
Christmas Town
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce is holding an organizational meeting for the 2022 Christmas Town event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the town Operations Center, 4061 East Ave. The meeting is open to chamber members, community groups and anyone interested in making the event successful.
Lifelong Learning Program
East Carolina University will host a kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning program from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Willis Building, 300 E. First St. There is no cost for the event, however, a fee is charged for fall membership and course registration. Register for the kickoff at go.ecu.edu/llpfall2022kickoff.
Music in the Park
The Town of Grimesland will host Music in the Park at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Community Park, off Pitt Street, next to the Town Hall. The free event will feature jazz music from Michael Stevenson and Friends. Visit grimesland.org or call 752-6337.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for the second annual Farmville Ghost Walk from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12-14 at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed to act as ghosts, storytellers and tour guides. For more information, call Kevin Lee at 327-9668.
Pitt Democrats
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly County Executive Committee Meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. All party members are welcome.
