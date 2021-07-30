Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15-$20 at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Starry Night
Explore deep space and see the wonders of the night sky during Starry Night from 9-10:30 p.m. today at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences–Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. Cost is $5. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
FreeCycle Fridays
The FreeCycle Fridays program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Tar River cleanup
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday starting at the Town Common. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercraft. Call 353-2131 or email jmperson@embarqmail.com for information.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will show “Soul” on at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to end its Movies on the Lawn series outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The free movie will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed and no alcohol is allowed.
Mural dedication
A virtual dedication for “A Great Place to be Outside,” a downtown Greenville mural by artists Karena “Kidd” Graves and Rakia Jackson will be live streamed to the public on Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit www.facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil.
Health event
Vidant Health and CAREE will host a community health event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It will feature health screenings, activities, employment opportunities, health benefit information, a cooking demonstration and healthy snacks. The event is free but non-perishable food donations will be accepted.
Self-esteem project
Providential Care Center of Mental Wellness will host a free launch party for a self-esteem program called Lost and Found at noon on Saturday at the Hilton Greenville. Visit www.myprovidentialcare.com.
Saturday in the Park
Friends of the May Museum will host Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the May Museum and Park, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will feature free music, food and beverage vendors and wine and beer garden. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Sunday in the Park
East Coast Rhythm and Blues will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health provided free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 847-8000 or at vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.