Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. All levels of players are welcome. Contact club president Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Outdoor movie
Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the file “Space Jam A New Legacy “ at 9 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 12 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, will speak about election integrity and election reform.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its July Business After Hours member networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at Advantage Therapy Solutions, 212 E. Arlington Blvd. Bring your business cards for a chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new business contacts. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223 and register at greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours-advantage-therapy-solutions/.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. The play is based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.
Movie in the Park
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Movie in the Park at 8:30 p.m. on July 15 at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St. The free event will feature the movie “Space Jam.” Concessions will be available from the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. In case of rain, the event will be held July 22.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St., Winterville. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.
West Fest
West Fest Greenville, a street fair, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on July 23, along West Fifth Street. The celebration will feature indoor and outdoor activities including an adult field day, hosted by the 100 Black Men of Eastern NC, a youth game social, live concerts, food trucks, craft vendors and information about nonprofit community resources.