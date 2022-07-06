Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Guitar festival
ECU Summer Guitar Festival will be held Thursday-Sunday. The following concerts are scheduled at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus:
An opening concert featuring 2019 Guitar Festival Solo Competition Winner Oscar Somersalo, 4 p.m. Thursday
Festival Director Elliot Frank and international prize-winning performer Adam Kossler, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
International performing artists Erdong Li, Andrew Zohn and Jason Vieaux, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Award-winning and international performing artists Mary Akerman, Bob Teixeira and Isaac Bustos, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Afternoon concerts are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Evening concerts are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets for the entire series of concerts are $50 for adults and $30 for students. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 328-4788 or 737-5444. Visit music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop/tickets.
Sunday in the Park
Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Hank, Pattie & The Current from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Ayden Chamber
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its first monthly Chamber Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 14 at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave. The meeting will provide updates to chamber members and community members. Visit aydenchamber.com.
USA Dance
USA Dance will hold dances from 7-9 p.m. July 16 at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.
Food distributions
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. today. Call 975-6944.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9 a.m. Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Computing for Beginners 10:30-11:45 a.m., Thursday, July 7, Tuesdays, July 12 and 19. Limited seating.
Revolving Caregiver Depot Station Rotation, a support program for caregivers, 10-11 a.m. July 11.
Beginner Quilting, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, July 13-27. Cost is $40.