Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
CRT discussion
Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, will a host discussion about critical race theory at its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Contact Karen at 286-7015 for more information.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville will be hosting Meghan King Woodard, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House at 10 a.m. today at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Everyone is welcome. Call 252-367-8310.
Women’s fellowship
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will host its women’s fellowship anniversary at 4 p.m. Saturday. The theme is “The Choice Is Yours.” Refreshments will be served. Email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Drive-in movie
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., will show Disney’s “Soul” as a drive-in movie showing at 9 p.m. Friday. The event is hosted by the S3 StudentMin as a fundraiser to benefit the homeless. Tickets are $3 per person, and concessions will open at 8:30 p.m. Visit kccfamily.com for tickets.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthe garden21.eventbrite.com{
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
iPhone Classes, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 6-Aug 12 Cost is $35
Beginner computer classes 3-4:30 Wednesdays, July 7-28. Seating is limited.
Conversational Spanish Classes, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 8-Aug. 12. Cost is $20.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., July 6.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., July 7.
Bath Volunteer Fire Department, 430 Carteret St., 2-6 p.m., July 7.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway on 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call (252) 325-4162.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.