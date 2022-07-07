Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Museum holiday
The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., and N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, are closed through Monday. Visit atimeforscience.org.
USA birthday
Winterville Market on the Square will host a Happy Birthday USA Cookout from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at 252 Main St., Winterville. The event will include free hot dogs and snacks, inflatable attractions, live music and craft vendors. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket
Outdoor movie
Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the film “Space Jam A New Legacy” at 9 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Book signing
Local author Lydia F. Best will sign copies of her book, “Winning Up: Managing Diabetes and Other Dis-Eased States,” from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Half the proceeds from book sales at this event will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, will speak about election integrity and election reform.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its July Business After Hours member networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 14 at Advantage Therapy Solutions, 212 E. Arlington Blvd. Bring your business cards for a chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new business contacts. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223, and register at greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours-advantage-therapy-solutions/.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.
Movie in the Park
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Movie in the Park at 8:30 p.m. July 15 at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St. The free event will feature the movie “Space Jam.” Concessions will be available from the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. July 22 is the rain date.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. July 15 at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St.. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Community meal
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free community hot dog drive-through giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. July 16. Meals will include chips and a beverage.
Griffins in concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 17 at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.
Women’s Day
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host women’s day at 10 a.m. July 17. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be the guest speaker.